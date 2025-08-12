The MaxPreps Game of the Week kicks off Friday in Georgia as No. 4 Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) plays Collins Hill (Suwanee, Ga.) in a rematch from last year's Class AAAAAA state playoffs.

The Georgia showdown features a combined 37 players that have landed at least one FBS offer. Twenty-nine are from Grayson.The talent is led by Grayson's five-star senior linebacker Tyler Atkinson, who is committed to Texas. In 2024 he was named MaxPreps National Junior of the Year after recording 166 tackles and 13 sacks.

Senior LSU pledge Deuce Geralds is the top rated player on Collins Hill. The four-star defensive lineman had 13 sacks last season.

Friday, Aug.

