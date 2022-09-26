Bill Broderick of Salem (Mass.) was the first high school football coach to win 300 games, accomplishing the feat in 1941. He held the moniker as the nation's winningest football coach for nearly 35 years.

Since Broderick accomplished the feat 80 years ago, 320 coaches have joined him in the "300 win" club, including a pair of coaches, John McKissick of Summerville (S.C.) and J.T. Curtis of John Curtis Christian (River Ridge, La.), who have doubled that total with over 600 career wins.

MaxPreps National High School Football Record Book: All-time Coaching Wins

Winning 300 games puts a high school football coach in an exclusive club and it's where the MaxPreps list of all-time football coaching wins begins. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com