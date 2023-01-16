With the 2022 high school football season in the books, MaxPreps has updated its National High School Football Record Book with Treyvion Holly, Drew Novak, Jaden Gibson and Nolan Hauser among the notable additions.



Records have been updated for individual players for career, single season and single-game categories.



MaxPreps National High School Football Record Book



Holly, who played five seasons at Union Parish (Farmerville, La.), finished his career with 1,228 rushing attempts, which ranks No. 5 all-time. His 10,523 career rushing yards ranks No. 9 all-time. His 160 career touchdowns rank No. 9 all-time as well with his 1,064 career points ranking No. ...

