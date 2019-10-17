MaxPreps Small Schools high school football Player of the Year watch list
Southern Columbia Area duo Gaige Garcia, Julian Fleming joins national rushing leader Jalen White
Video: Michigan commit Gaige Garcia highlights
See the Southern Columbia Area running back in action.
Halfway through the high school football season, there are some big-time performances happening in the small schools ranks.
Gaige Garcia and Julian Fleming of Southern Columbia Area (Catawissa, Pa.) have already set state marks with eyes on more Pennsylvania records. In addition, national rushing leader Jalen White of Dalevile (Ala.) also hails from a small school program and has already gained 2,406 yards this season.
MaxPreps picks a Small Schools All-American Team at the end of the season and selects a Player of the Year as part of the team. ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com
