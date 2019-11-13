MaxPreps Small Schools Top 25 national high school football rankings: Nebraska teams making upward movement

Video: Sierra Canyon vs. Grace Brethren highlights

See the two Southern California small schools powers tangle with each other.

The Nebraska Class C1 playoffs are heating up and three teams from the Cornhusker State are in the MaxPreps Small Schools National Football Rankings, including Wahoo all the way up to No. 2.

Shiner 63, Brazos 6

Wahoo is No. 2 in the national rankings, moving up from No. 8 last week, but it is only No. 2 in the Class C1 playoffs. The other side of the bracket features our Game of the Week with No. 9 Pierce and No. 22 Adams Central.. Shiner racked up 492 yards and never punted in posting 63 points by the end of the third quarter. ...

