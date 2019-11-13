MaxPreps Small Schools Top 25 national high school football rankings: Nebraska teams making upward movement
Wahoo, Pierce, Adams Central squaring off in Cornhusker State Class C1 playoffs.
Video: Sierra Canyon vs. Grace Brethren highlights
See the two Southern California small schools powers tangle with each other.
The Nebraska Class C1 playoffs are heating up and three teams from the Cornhusker State are in the MaxPreps Small Schools National Football Rankings, including Wahoo all the way up to No. 2.
Wahoo is No. 2 in the national rankings, moving up from No. 8 last week, but it is only No. 2 in the Class C1 playoffs. The other side of the bracket features our Game of the Week with No. 9 Pierce and No. 22 Adams Central.
Most impressive win: Shiner 63, Brazos 6. Shiner racked up 492 yards and never punted in posting 63 points by the end of the third quarter. ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com
-
California Top 25 football rankings
Rankings largely stay as put, however No. 20 Norco goes out after thrilling 46-44 season-ending...
-
Top 25 high school football rankings
St. John's beat Gonzaga in the only Top 25 matchup to clinch its third consecutive Washington...
-
Top 25 high school football scoreboard
No. 25 St. John's won its third consecutive WCAC regular season title with a 32-28 win over...
-
Paradise remembers Camp Fire anniversary
Bobcats earn No. 4 seed, home playoff game in Northern Section postseason.
-
Deion Sanders and son aiming for 3-peat
Trinity Christian enters the weekend 8-1 behind father-son combo.
-
Dominant football teams by decade
Valdosta, St. Ignatius, De La Salle land as teams of the 80s, 90s and 2000s.