MaxPreps Small Schools Top 25 national high school football rankings: new Nebraska team takes over top spot

Video: Grace Brethren vs. Sierra Canyon highlights



The two California schools are playing this weekend for section titles.

A new team takes over the No. 1 ranking in the MaxPreps Small Schools National Football Rankings after Wahoo defeated Pierce in the Nebraska Class C1 state championship game.

Wahoo 38, Pierce 0

Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.), last week's No. 1 team, could move back into the top spot next week as it plays Chaminade (West Hills) in the Southern Section Division 2 championship game this week.. Wahoo had never won a state title in football and it was facing the No. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com