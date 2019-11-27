MaxPreps Small Schools Top 25 national high school football rankings: new Nebraska team takes over top spot
Wahoo the new No. 1 after winning Nebraska Class C1 state championship.
Video: Grace Brethren vs. Sierra Canyon highlights
The two California schools are playing this weekend for section titles.
A new team takes over the No. 1 ranking in the MaxPreps Small Schools National Football Rankings after Wahoo defeated Pierce in the Nebraska Class C1 state championship game.
Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.), last week's No. 1 team, could move back into the top spot next week as it plays Chaminade (West Hills) in the Southern Section Division 2 championship game this week.
Most impressive win: Wahoo 38, Pierce 0. Wahoo had never won a state title in football and it was facing the No. ...
