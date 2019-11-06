MaxPreps Small Schools Top 25 national high school football rankings: Sierra Canyon remains No. 1 but road gets tougher
Trailblazers move up to Southern Section Division 2 for postseason run.
Video: Sierra Canyon vs. Grace Brethren highlights
The Trailblazers enter the Southern Section Division 2 postseason against Santa Margarita.
It's about to get tougher for the nation's No. 1 small school team in the nation.
Although Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) has under 1,000 students, it plays in the Southern Section Division 2 tournament against schools with much larger enrollments. Sierra Canyon will open the postseason with a matchup against Santa Margarita. Sierra Canyon concluded the regular season with a win over Paraclete (Lancaster).
Most impressive win: Southern Columbia Area 75, Towanda 0. The Tigers scored eight touchdowns on their first nine plays of the game, including a 64-yard touchdown pass to Julian Fleming on the first play of the game.
