MaxPreps Top 10 high school football Games of the Week headlined by No. 1 St. John Bosco vs. No. 8 De La Salle

Video: Top 10 Games of the Week

Four Texas semifinals are featured in this week's action including both in the 6A Division 1 bracket.

Our last edition of Top 10 Games of the Week features five states led by the CIF Open Division championship between No. 1 St. John Bosco (Bellflower) and No. 8 De La Salle (Concord).

These two California powers last met was in the 2016 championship and the Braves rolled to a 56-33 win. This is the third meeting between the two and Bosco is 2-0 against the Spartans.

Five other state championships are on tap led by a Top 25 showdown in the Georgia 7A title game between No. ...

