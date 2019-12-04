MaxPreps Top 20 high school football Games of the Week headlined by No. 3 Duncanville vs. No. 13 Southlake Carroll
Twelve state championships are on the line this week led by No. 19 Pickerington Central and No. 21 Elder in the Ohio Division 1 state title game.
Video: Top 20 Games of the Week
No. 12 Chandler takes on Saguaro in the inaugural Arizona Open Division state championship.
For the past two weeks our Top 10 Games of the Week grew to 15 contests. This week there's even more action — so we expanded to 20. Over half of the contests are for state championships but the Game of the Week is going down in the Lone Star State.
No. 3 Duncanville (Texas) takes on No. 13 Southlake Carroll (Texas) with a spot in the 6A Division 1 semifinal up for grabs. These two met in last year's regional final and the Panthers rolled to dominant 51-7 win. ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com
-
Top 10 Plays of the Week
Indiana's All-Time leading rusher Charlie Spegal also stars in a Week 15 championship edition...
-
MaxPreps/USA Football POTW - Week 11
Week 11 Winners have been selected for the MaxPreps and USA Football Player of the Week Program
-
California Top 25 football rankings
Bosco's stunning comeback win over Mater Dei vaults Braves into the top spot; No. 6 Corona...
-
Top 25 high school football rankings
Braves knock off previous No. 1 Mater Dei in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 championship...
-
CIF State Regional football pairings
As expected, De La Salle and St. John Bosco picked as the top teams in the South and North;...
-
Top 25 high school football scoreboard
St. John Bosco takes down No. 1 Mater Dei in CIF Southern Section Division 1 championship.