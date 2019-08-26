MaxPreps Top 25 California high school football rankings

Video: National Top 25 high school football rankings

Mater Dei and St. John Bosco are not only California's best, but among the tops nationally.

The cream definitely rose to the top of the preseason MaxPreps California Top 25 rankings.

The top two teams — nationally-ranked Mater Dei and St. John Bosco — opened the 2019 season last week, defeating two other nationally ranked teams by a combined score of 77-19.

The two Southern Section and Trinity League powerhouses showed they have largely separated themselves from the rest of the state after displaying absolutely dominating defensive performances against two high-powered offenses.

The Monarchs and Braves weren't bad on offense either, while featuring two of the nation's top three-rated quarterbacks, DJ Uiagalelei and Bryce Young (Mater Dei). ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com