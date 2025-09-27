Clay-Chalkville (Pinson, Ala.) upset No. 19 Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.) 28-24 on Thursday after four-star senior Corey Barber scored three touchdowns.



The Ole Miss commit scored had two rushing touchdowns and a receiving score from quarterback Aaron Frye to give the Cougars the lead with under four minutes to play.



Thompson quarterback Trent Seaborn had three touchdown passes and led the Warriors to the Cougars 24-yard line with two minutes left.



The Clay-Chalkville defense stepped up four plays in a row and Keith Richmond sacked Seaborn on fourth down to seal the victory.

In New Jersey, the Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey) defense held off the offense of No. 14 Bergen Catholic (Oradell) the entire fourth quarter to win 14-9. ...

