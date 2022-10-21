Denton Guyer's (Denton, Texas) five-star quarterback Jackson Arnold put on a show on national television leading the Wildcats to a 49-7 win over Allen (Texas) on ESPN2. The Wildcats improved to 8-0 and have won every game by at least 17 points. Arnold was featured in our MaxPreps Player of the Year Watch List. The 2023 Oklahoma commit completed 25 of 28 passes for 334 yards and four touchdowns while adding 74 yards rushing and another score.

Senior wide receiver Landon Sides has been Arnold's favorite target all season and hauled in seven receptions for 132 yards and two scores. ...

