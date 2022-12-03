No. 25 Carrollton punched its ticket to the Georgia AAAAAAA state championship with a 35-27 win over No. 21 Colquitt County (Moultrie) in one of two MaxPreps Top 25 matchups. Star freshman quarterback Julian Lewis threw for two touchdowns giving him 43 on the season.

The Trojans will face No. 19 Mill Creek (Hoschton) on Dec. 10 at Center Parc Stadium. The Hawks beat Milton 48-14 in the other AAAAAAA semifinal. Makhail Wood had five receptions for 151 yards and three touchdown and five-star Alabama commit Caleb Downs added his 20th offensive touchdown of the season.

In Trent Dilfer's final game as head coach of No. ...

