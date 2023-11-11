Every MaxPreps Top 25 team that plays this week is in a playoff matchup. The game of the week is in Georgia's AAAAAAA bracket as No. 11 Colquitt County (Moultrie) hosts Parkview (Lilburn) on Friday in the first round.

The Packers finished the regular season 10-0 outscoring opponents 446-205. Parkview is looking to bounce back after a 41-14 loss against Grayson (Loganville) in its regular season finale. This is the first meeting between the two since 2019 when the Panthers won 40-21 in the second round of the AAAAAAA playoffs.

Senior quarterback Isaac Wilson continued to build his resume when it comes to being on the short list of candidates for the 2023 MaxPreps National Player of the Year. ...

