The biggest game in Texas takes place Thursday as No. 16 Guyer (Denton) hosts Allen on ESPN2. The Eagles have won six in a row since a season-opening loss against No. 4 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.). Jackson Arnold and the Wildcats are 7-0 and have won every game by at least 17 points. Arnold was featured in our MaxPreps Player of the Year Watch List. The five-star Oklahoma commit has accounted for 1,770 yards of total offense (1,542 passing, 228 rushing) and 22 touchdowns.

Allen is 6-0 against the Wildcats since 2014 and beat Denton Guyer 38-31 last season. ...

