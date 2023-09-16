Washington (Massillon, Ohio) snapped No. 10 St. Edward's (Lakewood, Ohio) 15-game win streak with a 15-13 victory at Paul Brown Stadium. It was the first time in 23 years the Tigers beat the Eagles in back-to-back seasons. Three-star senior quarterback Daone Owens led the way on the ground as they rushed for nearly 250 yards as a team.

The back-to-back Division 1 state champs jumped out to a 6-0 lead but Massillon Washington responded by scoring the next 15 points. Thomas Csanyi got the start at quarterback for the Eagles as they were without Casey Bullock who got hurt in the fourth quarter against Elder (Cincinnati). ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com