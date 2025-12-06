The Georgia AAAAAA state championship game is set as No. 1 Carrollton and No. 7 Buford both won big in the semifinals. The Trojans cruised to a 48-21 win over North Gwinnett (Suwanee), while the Wolves beat Valdosta 39-7.

This game will have huge national implications as the winner will have a great chance to secure the No. 1 spot in the MaxPreps Top 25.

UNLV-bound wide receiver Peyton Zachary led the charge for Carrollton as he hauled in five receptions for 172 yards and a score. Senior running back Cameron Wood scored his 32nd and 33rd rushing touchdown of the season.

After the Wildcats cut the deficit to 11-7, Buford scored 28 unanswered points to clinch a spot in the state championship game for the first time since 2021.

These two met in the AAAAAA semifinals last season and Julian Lewis led Carrollton to a 30-17 win. ...

