No. 1 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) held off a strong second half surge against No. 10 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) to hold on for a 26-23 win. The Monarchs jumped out to a 26-3 halftime lead, thanks to a strong first half from Wisconsin-bound quarterback Ryan Hopkins. He completed 8 of 13 passes for 232 yards and three touchdowns in his Mater Dei debut.

Five-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. made a sensational 81-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter as he put together a huge performance in his first game in nearly a year after missing the majority of his junior season with a knee injury. ...

