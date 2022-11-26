The biggest high school football game of the 2022 season takes place Friday at the Rose Bowl in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 championship as No. 1 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) and No. 2 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) square off. The winner advances to the Open Division championship Dec. 10 at Saddleback College.

The Monarchs have won 29 straight. The last time they lost was in the 2019 CIF Southern Section Division 1 championship against the Braves as D.J. Uiagalelei erased a 28-5 deficit leading St. John Bosco to a wild 39-34 win.

The Monarchs have gone 3-0 against the Braves since that loss and all with junior quarterback Elijah Brown under center. ...

