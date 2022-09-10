While this week's schedule is missing head-to-head matchups between MaxPreps Top 25 teams, there are still plenty of good high school football games involving nationally-ranked programs. No. 11 Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.) was set to face Northwestern (Miami) on Thursday at Traz Powell Stadium but the game was moved to Saturday because of lightning in the area.

In our MaxPreps Game of the Week No. 7 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) got its revenge against Hamilton (Chandler, Ariz.) with a dominant 45-0 win. The Gaels were up 38-0 at halftime and outgained the Huskies 418 to 40. Junior quarterback Micah Alejado threw four touchdowns with three going to Trech Kekahuna. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com