No. 11 Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.) and Northwestern (Miami) finally got a chance to settle it on the field after the game was moved from Thursday to Saturday because of lightning. The Lions dominated on Saturday afternoon cruising to a one-sided 42-14 win at Traz Powell Stadium. After a 7-7 first quarter the Lions scored the next 35 points and the Bulls added a late touchdown with a running clock.

Chaminade-Madonna takes on No. 13 American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.) next week on Sept. 16 in one of the biggest matchups of the season. The Patriots beat Glades Central (Belle Glade) 56-0 to improve to 4-0. ...

