Cocoa (Fla.) looked like they were going to pull off the biggest upset of the weekend after No. 11 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) turned it over on downs with just over a minute left, trailing 36-34. The Tigers took over at their own 42 with 1:27 left and the Raiders only had one timeout left. A couple of penalties on Cocoa's ensuing drive allowed for more time on the clock allowing St. Thomas Aquinas to have one more opportunity.

They returned the punt to the Cocoa 38 with 22 seconds left. Andrew Indorf connected with Chance Robinson on the first play, setting up the Raiders at the 2-yard line. ...

