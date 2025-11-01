No. 12 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) overcame a 21-3 deficit to defeat No. 1 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) 36-31.

The top-ranked Braves had won their first nine games by an average margin of 35.5 points per game.

Down 21-3, Mater Dei quarterback Ryan Hopkins got on a roll and threw five touchdowns to secure the upset.



Five-star Ohio State commit Chris Henry Jr. had 213 receiving yards and two touchdowns while fellow Buckeyes commit Kayden Dixon-Wyatt had three scores.



CJ Lavender Jr. helped seal the game for the Monarchs by intercepting his second pass in the games final minutes.



The Monarchs have won four in a row against St. ...

