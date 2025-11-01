MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: No. 12 Mater Dei upsets No. 1 St. John Bosco 36-31
No. 14 St. Thomas Aquinas defeats No. 17 Chaminade-Madonna 27-21.
No. 12 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) overcame a 21-3 deficit to defeat No. 1 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) 36-31.
The top-ranked Braves had won their first nine games by an average margin of 35.5 points per game.
Down 21-3, Mater Dei quarterback Ryan Hopkins got on a roll and threw five touchdowns to secure the upset.
Five-star Ohio State commit Chris Henry Jr. had 213 receiving yards and two touchdowns while fellow Buckeyes commit Kayden Dixon-Wyatt had three scores.
CJ Lavender Jr. helped seal the game for the Monarchs by intercepting his second pass in the games final minutes.
The Monarchs have won four in a row against St. ...
