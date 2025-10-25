3b3dfb92-5b79-4a99-8ab0-53f2bd145958-original.jpg

No. 15 DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) scored a touchdown in overtime to defeat St. John's (Washington, District of Columbia) 23-20 and remain undefeated.

St. John’s made a field goal to score first in overtime. Then DeMatha drove inside the five on its possession and scored on an Elijah Lee touchdown drive to win.

DeMatha went up 9-0 early as junior quarterback Tristan Sabb found senior Joshua Parker for a touchdown.

St. John’s then scored 17 unanswered points as juniors Tyric Powell and Dajon Talley Rhodes both recorded rushing touchdowns. 

Down 17-9 DeMatha tied up the game as Sabb ran the ball into the end zone, and then completed the two-point conversion to send the game to overtime. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com

 