No. 15 DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) scored a touchdown in overtime to defeat St. John's (Washington, District of Columbia) 23-20 and remain undefeated.



St. John’s made a field goal to score first in overtime. Then DeMatha drove inside the five on its possession and scored on an Elijah Lee touchdown drive to win.



DeMatha went up 9-0 early as junior quarterback Tristan Sabb found senior Joshua Parker for a touchdown.



St. John’s then scored 17 unanswered points as juniors Tyric Powell and Dajon Talley Rhodes both recorded rushing touchdowns.



Down 17-9 DeMatha tied up the game as Sabb ran the ball into the end zone, and then completed the two-point conversion to send the game to overtime. ...

