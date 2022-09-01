For the second straight week, No. 2 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) faces another top 10 opponent on the road. The Monarchs rolled out to Nevada last week and beat No. 8 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) 24-21 in a thrilling come-from-behind victory. Up next: No. 7 Centennial (Corona, Calif.) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The Monarchs put their 19-game win streak on the line against a Huskies team clicking on all cylinders through their first two games. Corona Centennial has outscored its first two opponents 127-7. Mater Dei has won the last three meetings and the last time the Huskies knocked off the 2021 MaxPreps National Champs was in 2015. ...

