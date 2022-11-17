One of the biggest high school football games of the 2022 season takes place on Friday at the University of Maryland between No. 2 St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) and No. 10 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.). This one will feature a combined 42 players rated as a three-star recruit or higher on 247Sports.

The Panthers are the only team in the country that has beat the Ascenders multiple times and have a 2-1 record against IMG. They have won the last two meetings by double digits. In 2021, they won 34-24 and Michigan standout Blake Corum led them to a 35-7 win in 2019. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com