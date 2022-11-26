The biggest high school football game of the 2022 season took place Friday at the Rose Bowl in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 championship and it lived up to the hype. No. 2 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) snapped No. 1 Mater Dei's (Santa Ana, Calif.) 29-game winning streak with a 24-22 win. It was the first loss for the Monarchs in 1,091 days.

Senior quarterback Pierce Clarkson threw for 250 yards and three touchdowns and showed his toughness returning to the game after suffering an injury in the second quarter. Two of his three touchdown passes came in the third quarter as the Braves took a commanding 24-13 lead heading into the fourth. ...

