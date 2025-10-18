No. 21 Cass Tech (Detroit, Mich.) survived a scare Friday night to win the PSL Blue Division title, beating King (Detroit, Mich.) 35-19. The Technicians scored 14 unanswered to pull away in the fourth quarter.



Up 21-19, Cass Tech (8-0) got a defensive stand before Donald Tabron II and Mylan Griggs hooked up for a 35-yard score with eight minutes to play. Tabron then hit Will Sykes Jr. on a 99-yard touchdown strike with just over four minutes and a 35-19 Cass Tech lead.



The Technicians travel to Bedford (Temperance, Mich.) next Friday.

