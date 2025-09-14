No. 21 Centennial (Corona, Calif.) won a rollercoaster game against No. 1 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) 43-36 in a rumble that had everything.



Junior Jaden Walk-Green of Centennial intercepted his second pass of the night with under two minutes left on a jump ball with four-star wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt of Mater Dei. Both players wanted the call, and the ball went to the Huskies.



This is the first time a team not named St. John Bosco has beaten Mater Dei since 2015 and the Monarchs turned the ball over seven times in this one.



The Huskies led 33-7 at halftime before Mater Dei roared back to score 29 unanswered points in the third quarter that gave the Monarchs a 36-33 lead.



Centennial then kicked a field goal to tie the game, before forcing a turnover to get the ball back.

