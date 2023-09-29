No. 21 Washington (Massillon, Ohio) looks to improve to 7-0 against a very tough St. John's (Washington, D.C.) squad on Friday at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium. The Cadets are fresh off an impressive 39-17 win over Mission Viejo (Calif.). They've won three in a row since a season-opening 45-20 loss against No. 22 American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.).

The biggest question heading into this out-of-state showdown got answered on Friday as Massillon Washington's DaOne Owens was ruled eligible to play by the OHSAA. The senior quarterback missed last week's 41-7 win over Middletown (Del.) as the OHSAA was working through his transfer application. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com