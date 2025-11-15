The Southern Section Division 1 playoff bracket is the toughest in America and it wasn’t easy for anyone.



No. 21 Santa Margarita (Rancho Santa Margarita) knocked off No. 9 Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth) 21-9 and Orange Lutheran (Orange) pulled a mammoth upset by taking down No. 4 St. John Bosco (Bellflower) 20-19.



In his first year as Santa Margarita head coach, Carson Palmer orchestrated upsets over Centennial, Mater Dei and now Sierra Canyon. Trace Johnson hit Ryan Clark for two touchdowns, including a late second half touchdown.



St. John Bosco led 13-7 before Orange Lutheran quarterback Reagan Toki hit Nico Bland on a 67-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. On the ensuing St. ...

