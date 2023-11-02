The biggest high school football game of the week is going down in Arizona as No. 25 Liberty (Peoria) hosts No. 23 Centennial (Peoria) in the only MaxPreps Top 25 matchup. These two rivals are separated by seven miles and the winner clinches the No. 1 seed in the AIA Open Division bracket.

Centennial is 9-0 and winning by an average margin of 27.8 points per game. Liberty's only blemish was a 42-35 loss at No. 20 Centennial (Corona, Calif.). They have won four in a row since outscoring the opposition 197-22. The Lions have won the last three meetings after Centennial won seven of the previous nine.

No. 1 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) begins its quest for a 14th state title since 2007 when the Gaels host Coronado (Henderson) on Friday in the Class 5A Division 1 semifinals. ...

