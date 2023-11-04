No. 25 Liberty (Peoria) beat No. 23 Centennial (Peoria) 36-17 in the only MaxPreps Top 25 matchup of the week. The win clinched the No. 1 seed in the AIA Open Division playoffs that get underway in two weeks. It was the fifth straight victory for the Lions after a 42-35 loss at No. 20 Centennial (Corona, Calif.). It was the first loss of the season for the Coyotes.

Senior quarterback Navi Bruzon threw for three touchdowns, with all coming in the second half. He connected with Braylon Gardner on two long touchdowns and put the game out of reach midway through the fourth quarter with an 11-yard TD pass to Ryan Jezioro. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com