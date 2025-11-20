This is one of the biggest weeks of the 2025 high school football season with a bunch of big-time playoff games led by the two CIF Southern Section Division 1 semifinals. No. 4 Centennial (Corona) hosts No. 5 Mater Dei (Santa Ana) and No. 7 Santa Margarita (Rancho Santa Margarita) faces No. 19 Orange Lutheran (Orange) at Orange Coast College.

The Huskies snapped their seven-game skid against the Monarchs in the regular season with a 43-36 win. They jumped out to a 28-0 lead and went into halftime up 33-7. Mater Dei stormed back in the third quarter scoring 29 unanswered points to take a 36-33 lead but Centennial responded scoring the final 10 points. ...

