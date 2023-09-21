One of the biggest high school football games of the season takes place Thursday as No. 4 Central (Miami) faces No. 5 Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.) on ESPN2.

Chaminade-Madonna is 4-0 with all four wins coming against top 100 teams. Miami Central is 1-1 with the only loss coming at No. 2 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas), 39-35.

The game features some of the best talent in the country. Chaminade-Madonna's five-star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith leads the way for the Lions with 33 receptions for 516 yards and seven touchdowns on the year. Recent Miami commit Armondo Blount headlines the talent for the Rockets. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com