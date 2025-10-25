Junior defensive back Dean Gibson had four rushing touchdowns as No. 5 Centennial (Corona, Calif.) topped Norco (Calif.) 59-49 on Thursday night.



Gibson came into the game with three career touchdowns and scored his fourth touchdown of the night from 50 yards out in the fourth quarter, giving the Huskies a 56-49 lead.



Centennial senior quarterback Dominick Catalano passed for a touchdown and ran for two more as the Huskies improve to 8-1.



Junior Julian Julian Medina lit it up for Norco (6-3) and threw six touchdown passes, three of them went to junior four-star Blake Wong.



Medina now has 34 touchdowns on the season and 20 of them have gone to Wong.

No. 17 Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.) shutout Cardinal Gibbons 47-0 on Friday. ...

