No. 5 Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.) added another statement win to its resume with a 31-28 victory over No. 4 Central (Miami) on ESPN2. Senior quarterback Cedrick Bailey had a huge first half completing 22 of 32 passes for 266 yards and four touchdowns as the Lions took a 31-21 lead into halftime. Five-star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith hauled in two touchdowns, with one being a remarkable one-handed snag.

The Rockets defense shut out the Lions in the second half but a missed field goal and late interception by Curtis Janiver helped the Lions improve to 5-0. It was Janiver's second interception of the night. ...

