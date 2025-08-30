MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: No. 5 Grayson defeats No. 19 Thompson 24-23 in overtime
No. 17 Bergen Catholic convert late two-point conversion to pull off 22-21 win over No. 25 East St. Louis.
No. 5 Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) clawed back to win 24-23 in overtime against No. 19 Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.). After Grayson scored first in overtime to take a 24-17 lead, Thompson scored on its first play. The Warriors went for two and it was stopped by Grayson for the 24-23 win.
The score was 10-3 late in the fourth before three total touchdowns were scored in the final three minutes to send the game to overtime tied 17-17.
Grayson junior quarterback Deuce Smith executed two long touchdown drives late in the fourth in his first career start after four-star senior Travis Burgess had an injury end his season. ...
