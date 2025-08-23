No. 8 American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.) trailed St. Joseph's Prep 28-0 in the second half before roaring back to win 31-28. Running back Jonathan Bueno led the way with three rushing touchdowns while Dia Bell threw a touchdown to Jamar Denson, who had more than a dozen catches. With the game tied up 28-28, American Heritage senior kicker Kade Bailey drilled a 40-yard field goal to complete the comeback.

Nineteen MaxPreps Top 25 teams are in action this week headlined by No. 1 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) makings its first-ever trip out to Florida to face No. 10 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.). This is one of three head-to-head MaxPreps Top 25 matchups.

No. 14 Mission Viejo (Calif.) narrowly defeated No. ...

