The top-two ranked teams in Georgia face off on Friday in one of the season's biggest high school football games as No. 8 Buford hosts No. 18 Mill Creek (Hoschton) in a matchup of two 6-0 squads. The Wolves defense is allowing 7.8 points per game while the Hawks are averaging 46 points per game. This one also features the top-two ranked players in the Peach State in the Class of 2023 according to 247Sports composite rankings.

Caleb Downs of Mill Creek is the top-rated player and No. 1 safety. He's one of the best all-around players and has 38 touches on offense for 382 yards and eight touchdowns to go with 34 tackles and three interceptions on defense. ...

