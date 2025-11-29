No. 11 Carrollton (Ga.) snapped Grayson's (Loganville, Ga.) 26-game win streak with a dominant 34-14 win over the top-ranked team in the MaxPreps Top 25. Senior running back Cameron Wood had a huge night finishing with 23 carries for 173 yards and three touchdowns.

The Rams jumped out to a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter but the Trojans responded and took full momentum after a 70-yard touchdown run from Wood. Freshman quarterback CJ Cypher connected with Peyton Zachary for a 41-yard score to tie the game at 14.

Wood scored his second touchdown to extend the lead to 24-14 in the third quarter. The defense dominated in the second half and Wood rushed for his third score to make it 31-14 in the fourth quarter.

The Trojans head into the AAAAAA semifinals a perfect 13-0 and will take on North Gwinnett (Suwanee, Ga.) next Friday. ...

