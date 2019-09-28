MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores
No. 1 Mater Dei rolls past St. John's to improve to 5-0.
Video: Top 10 Games of the Week
Six Top 25 teams are featured in this week's slate.
No. 1 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) travels to the East Coast to face DMV power St. John's (Washington, D.C.) in one of the biggest high school football matchups of the week. The Monarch's are 7-0 against out-of-state opponents since 2004.
The MaxPreps Game of the Week features the only Top 25 contest.
No. 12 St. Joseph Regional (Montvale, N.J.) hosts No. 5 St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) on Sept. 28. The defending Non-Public Group 4 champs are 3-0 this season and have outscored the opposition 112-34. ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com
-
Top 25 high school football rankings
No. 1 Mater Dei downs St. John's, heads into league play 5-0 while winning with nearly 40-point...
-
No. 5 St. Frances Academy rolls
Three third-quarter rushing touchdowns lift Panthers to big road win in battle of East Coast...
-
No. 1 Mater Dei blows past St. John's
Bryce Young throws for 417 yards and five touchdowns as Monarchs outscore St. John's 33-3 in...
-
Top 10 football Games of the Week
New Jersey power St. Joseph Regional hosts Baltimore's St. Frances Academy; Mater Dei heads...
-
De La Salle vs. St. Marys
How to watch the Spartans take on the Rams
-
All-time rushing leader by state
NFL running backs Derrick Henry, Jonathan Stewart and Tavon Austin among the all-time state...