Coming off a bye week, No. 1 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) looked well rested against No. 28 Edgewater (Orlando). The Ascenders cruised to a one-sided 48-7 win behind three rushing touchdowns from 4-star running back Kaytron Allen and a dominate defense. Up next for the top ranked team in the MaxPreps Top 50 is a road trip to Tennessee against Ravenwood (Brentwood) on ESPNU.

This was the first of four Top 50 matchups this week.

The other three feature No. 44 Hewitt-Trussville (Trussville, Ala.) hosting No. 20 Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.), No. 22 American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.) traveling to No. ...

