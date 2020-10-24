No. 9 Northwestern (Miami) beat rival No. 10 Central (Miami) in the biggest game of the week in a huge Florida showdown. Siddiq Jackson's 46-yard touchdown run in the third quarter turned out to be the difference as the Bulls held on for a 21-14 win to begin the year 1-0. Up next for the three-time defending state champs is No. 1 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) on Oct. 30.

The biggest upset of the week came in Florida as Cardinal Gibbons (Fort Lauderdale) beat No. 3 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale) 17-10 to improve to 3-0. The loss snapped the Raiders 16-game winning streak and expect to see the Chiefs jump into the MaxPreps Top 25 rankings on Monday. ...

