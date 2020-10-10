The biggest high school football game of the year goes down on Saturday as No. 1 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) faces No. 6 Duncanville (Texas) at Globe Life Park in Arlington. The Ascenders have won their first four games outscoring the opposition 194-42 while the Panthers won their season opener 41-3 over South Oak Cliff (Dallas).

No. 5 Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) was in a defensive battle against Mill Creek (Hoschton, Ga.) as neither team scored a touchdown in regulation. The Rams made a field goal in the final minute to send the game to overtime at 6-6. Both scored touchdowns in the first overtime and in the second overtime Grayson scored a touchdown and got a stop on defense to pull out a 20-13 win.

Jacurri Brown and No. ...

