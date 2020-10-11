The biggest high school football game of the year turned out to be one-sided. No. 1 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) cruised to a dominant 41-14 win over No. 6 Duncanville (Texas) at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Michigan-bound quarterback J.J. McCarthy threw for three touchdowns as the Ascenders improved to 5-0.

Five other Top 50 teams were in action on Saturday as No. 4 St. Joseph's Prep (Philadelphia), No. 14 De Smet Jesuit (St. Louis), No. 18 St. Peter's Prep (Jersey City, N.J.), No. 24 Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.) and No. 40 St. Joseph Regional (Montvale, N.J.) all won.

Friday night in Georgia, No. ...

