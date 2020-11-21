No. 1 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) cruised to a one-sided 41-6 win over TRU Prep Academy (Miami Gardens, Fla.) to cap off its perfect season. The Ascenders finish the year 8-0 and outscored the opposition 381-82. Kaytron Allen showed why he is one of the top running backs in the Class of 2022 rushing for 245 yards and five touchdowns.

No. 17 Archbishop Hoban (Akron) won its fifth state title in six years with a dominant 35-6 win over No. 29 Washington (Massillon) in the Ohio Division II championship. The Knights finish the year 11-0 and starting quarterback Shane Hamm accounted for all five touchdowns in the victory.

No. 6 Thompson (Alabaster) had no problem with Hoover as they beat the Bucs 52-14 in the semifinals. ...

