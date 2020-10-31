The biggest high school football game of the week was a one-sided affair as No. 1 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) improved to 7-0 with a dominant 49-14 win over No. 6 Northwestern (Miami). Michigan-bound quarterback J.J. McCarthy threw for four scores and Kaytron Allen accounted for three touchdowns.

Jake Garcia was granted eligibility earlier this week to play for No. 5 Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) and he threw for 240 yards and two touchdowns in the 47-7 win over Parkview (Lilburn, Ga). Clemson-bound running back Phil Mafah continued his strong senior season rushing for 149 yards and two scores on only 12 carries. ...

