No. 1 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) finishes up its 2020 season Friday on ESPNU against TRU Prep Academy (Miami Gardens, Fla.) as the Ascenders look to cap an 8-0 season. They have outscored the opposition 340-76 and already have notable wins against No. 7 Duncanville (Texas) and No. 15 Northwestern (Miami) this year.

The lone Top 25 showdown this week is in Arizona between No. 5 Chandler and No. 23 Hamilton (Chandler). The Wolves have won 32 consecutive games and seven in a row against the Huskies.

Two state championships are on the line featuring four Top 50 teams: No. ...

