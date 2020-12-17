It's state championship week in Florida as six Top 50 high school football teams will be playing for a Sunshine State title.

Future Florida Gator Marcus Burke put on a huge performance in No. 48 Trinity Christian Academy's (Jacksonville) 25-22 win over No. 43 Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood) in the 3A championship. The Lions went into halftime with a 16-0 lead but the Conquerors outscored the three-time defending state champs 25-6 in the final 24 minutes.

Burke finished the night with 144 yards receiving and two touchdowns. His second came on 4th and 7 in the final minute trailing 22-17 from 26 yards out. ...

